Stockton poll finds deep partisan divide in New Jersey

A recent poll of 647 New Jersey voters found that a majority of registered voters polled approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing and support his positions, but the chasm between Democrats and Republicans on virtually every issue is deep.
One in four, or 25% of Republicans supported the COVID-19 relief bill compared to 93% of Democrats favoring it, according to results released Wednesday by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.
But a question asking voters to rate the amount of aid provided showed rare bipartisan agreement. Half the voters of both parties and independents thought the amount of relief provided was not enough.
Overall, 29% said the aid level was the right amount and 12% said too much was provided. The federal government is sending $1,400 checks to a majority of Americans after providing $600 payments in December.
Respondents from both major parties called for greater direct stimulus payments and more small business relief.
The poll results differed dramatically on most issues according to party identification. Democrats, who make up the largest voter bloc in New Jersey at 39%, overwhelmingly supported Biden (91% approval), while few Republicans did (12%).
“The polarization we saw on presidential candidates in the 2020 election extends not only into the new presidency, but to the major issues of the day,” said John Froonjian, executive director of the Hughes Center.
Sixty percent supported the recent coronavirus American Rescue Plan Act package and 63% supported raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Overall, 53% approved of President Biden’s job performance, while 38% disapproved and 9% were unsure. Another 53% thought the country is going in the right direction, with 39% saying it’s going in the wrong direction.
