Stockton Foundation’s first Benefit on the Boardwalk raises $226,000 to help students
Stockton Foundation’s first Benefit on the Boardwalk raises $226,000 to help students

061921-pac-hom-stockton benefit

From left are Monica Barach, Ellen Farber, Lynne Kesselman, Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, Joelle Bridgers, and Jim Bridgers.

 Nicholas Valinote for Stockton University, provided

The Stockton University Foundation’s first Benefit on the Boardwalk at Stockton’s Atlantic City campus raised more than $226,000 on June 11.

Net proceeds from the event support Stockton’s Student Relief Fund, which provides emergency funds for students who face severe financial challenges.

Several students who have received support from the Student Relief Fund over the past year attended the event, including Nikia Bailey, class of 2021, of Atlantic City, who was able to graduate on time with her degree in social work because of the fund.

“I am grateful to all the donors who support this fund and help students like me succeed,” said Bailey.

