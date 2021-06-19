Stockton Foundation’s first Benefit on the Boardwalk raises $226,000 to help students

The Stockton University Foundation’s first Benefit on the Boardwalk at Stockton’s Atlantic City campus raised more than $226,000 on June 11.
Net proceeds from the event support Stockton’s Student Relief Fund, which provides emergency funds for students who face severe financial challenges.
Several students who have received support from the Student Relief Fund over the past year attended the event, including Nikia Bailey, class of 2021, of Atlantic City, who was able to graduate on time with her degree in social work because of the fund.
“I am grateful to all the donors who support this fund and help students like me succeed,” said Bailey.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.