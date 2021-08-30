With COVID-19 booster shots coming, some 'megasites' could reopen

Gov. Phil Murphy anticipates that in about three weeks the state will begin giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, and will likely reopen vaccine megasites to get the increased numbers of vaccines to people quickly.

The list of which megasites will reopen has not yet been determined, Murphy said at his Monday COVID briefing.

The Atlantic City Convention Center served as a vaccination megasite from late January to mid June. More than 272,500 doses of the vaccine were administered at the Convention Center during that period.

"We are also awaiting CDC guidance on the eligibility window. It appears the recommendation will be either at six or eight months following completion of an initial vaccine," Murphy said. "If it's six months, on Sept. 20, immediately 2.4 million New Jerseyans will be eligible."

Murphy said more than 70% of eligible New Jerseyans are fully vaccinated, and almost 80% have received at least one vaccine dose of the two-dose regimen.

There are now 1,500 vaccination sites in the state, and the number will increase, he said.

There are 1,036 people currently in the hospital for COVID-19 in New Jersey, with 216 in the Intensive Care Unit and 107 on ventilators. The ventilator number is up 25% in one week, he said.