Who will control legal marijuana sales in N.J.? Local players or big companies?

But there's plenty to worry about, observers say.

New Jersey's refusal to cap the number of licenses — with the exception of cultivators until February 2023 — was seen as a positive, as it was supposed to create a less competitive environment.

But many municipalities that have let cannabis businesses open within their borders are capping the number of licenses, "making it competitive at the local level," said Chirali Patel, a cannabis lawyer at Pashman Stein Walder Hayden PC in Hackensack.

Municipalities also get to tell the commission which applicants they favor. That is good for towns, but it adds a layer of politics that many inexperienced business people may find daunting. Towns had the option to opt out of cannabis or to allow only limited types of cannabis businesses to open.

Amanda Terpstra, who wants to open a cannabis store in Woodbury, where she grew up and still has family, had to persuade town leaders to opt in.

"We've been working with that town since 2019, and we still had to battle to the end. They had considered opting out, and we had to kind of rally and make our case and get the approval done," said Terpstra, who lives in Parsippany and has a partner in Best Buds LLC, which is now selling CBD products online.