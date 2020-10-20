What happens if New Jersey legalizes marijuana: Everything you need to know

Goldstein believes putting an emphasis on home delivery — and making sure home delivery is ensconced in the law and the regulations — will speed the process and create thousands of weed courier jobs. "Remember, it's an industry that will need to be created in the midst of COVID," Goldstein said. "Getting zoning and permits for retail storefronts takes a lot of time."

Nation's eyes on Van Drew, Kennedy race For the first time in decades, the race for the House of Representatives in New Jersey’s 2nd…

Current dispensaries are allowed to deliver, though it's unclear how many of them are actually driving marijuana to their patients' homes.

In states that had an existing medical marijuana program before going "rec," the medical dispensaries were the first to sell to the general public in a process often called "flipping the switch."

"The legislation previously contemplated in Trenton would allow the current retailers to sell to the adult-use recreational market," Caruso said.

In all of New Jersey, there are only a handful of operational medical dispensaries. In South Jersey, those include Curaleaf in Bellmawr and two Botanist outposts: One in Egg Harbor Township and another on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Obviously, three dispensaries will not be sufficient to serve millions of potential customers.