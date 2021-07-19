Vaccine more than 99.9% effective in preventing COVID in NJ, Murphy says

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are now 274 COVID-positive patients in hospitals and 58 of those are in intensive care, and 29 on ventilators, according to the state.

Last week there were 28 COVID-related deaths, for an average of 4 per day.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said she worries the state's inability to vaccinate children under 12 puts them at risk. In Mississippi and Alabama, she said, some children have needed intensive care for COVID symptoms.

Cases are going up in New Jersey among children, Persichilli said. Data as of June 12 showed case rates per 100,000 increased 29% among those four and under; 15% among those ages 5 to 10; and 36% for those ages 11 to 13.

New Jersey is among the highest vaccination rates in the country, with 70% of those over age 30 having had at least one dose, Persichilli said.

"However, younger groups are still lagging," she said. Of those ages 18 to 29, 61% have had at least one dose, and of those ages 12 to 17 42% have had at least one dose.

She said 36,370 New Jerseyans have accessed their vaccination records so far through njiis.nj.gov/.

Murphy said he remains open-minded about vaccine passports but "we're not there yet."