Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated roommates: As college students move in, some parents and students have concerns

The son of a school administrator from Media, Pennsylvania, was excited to start classes at Millersville University, until he learned that a roommate hadn't been vaccinated and didn't plan on it.

So he asked the university in Lancaster County for a vaccinated roommate, which it said it couldn't guarantee but assigned him to another room, according to his father, who asked that their names not be published for fear of backlash. That roommate also turned out to be unvaccinated. So the university offered a private room in an area with upperclassmen, but the father said at that point his son withdrew and enrolled at a private university in New York that has a vaccine mandate for students.

"We thought we had no choice," the father said. "We had to go somewhere else. That's what the last year and a half has been about, trying to protect ourselves."

Millersville is one of 14 state universities in Pennsylvania, which say they do not have the legal authority to mandate the vaccine. Millersville is requiring students to show proof of vaccination or submit a negative COVID-19 test to move into their dorms.