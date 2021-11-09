Rowan University students rally for more mental health services following student death

Rowan officials say they have made much progress since then, noting a list of 18 improvements. Help is readily available in a variety of formats, including telehealth visits, they said.

“There is no wait-list anymore,” said Joe Cardona, a university spokesperson. “You walk in the door, we see you.”

The university added a team to triage students when they arrive or call for help. The school also has increased the number and diversity of counselors, now employing 15 full time. Rowan offers a variety of support groups, created a partnership with local mental health providers, and added training for staff, the university said.

There were no student suicides last school year, Cardona said.

Mirabella called the university’s comments as “a slap in the face.” She said some members of her group have reached out for help and haven’t gotten a timely response.

Nindi Georges, 18, a freshman from Camden County, said the wellness center was closed a few times when she went. Two weeks ago, her anxiety was very bad and she was able to see someone, but only for a short time, she said.

She said she called the center several times on Monday but had to wait four hours to get a callback.