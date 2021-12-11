Robert A. Knight, prolific commercial artist, dies at 90

"It was like magic," his son, Robert, said of watching Mr. Knight paint in his home studio. "I could see how talented he was."

Bill and Leah Vare, the founders of Country Club Editions, hired Mr. Knight as their first artist, and he produced at least one golf course painting a week for years.

"He had an economy of brushstrokes, and the people he put into his scenes looked so natural," said Leah Vare. "Nobody painted like him, and his work is highly recognizable."

Mr. Knight also created unique covers for the 1971 Phillies yearbook on the opening of Veterans Stadium and brochures for the now-defunct Liberty Bell Park racetrack. He exhibited his work at Perkins Center for the Arts in Moorestown and other local galleries, was a member of the Philadelphia Sketch Club, and won awards from the Artists Guild of America and the Art Directors Club of New York.

Born Dec. 28, 1930, in Manhattan, Mr. Knight moved to Elkins Park with his family when he was in middle school. He married and later divorced June Sayland and then married Grace Muir in 1972. His wife and former wife died earlier.