President Joe Biden to appear in public with Gov. Phil Murphy Monday in New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to welcome President Joe Biden on Monday.
President Biden will arrive and depart from Newark Liberty International Airport, Essex County, to continue to rally public support for his bipartisan infrastructure deal and build back better agenda.
Ground will be broken on the Gateway Program’s Portal North Bridge. President Biden and Gov. Murphy will also tour a New Jersey school.
