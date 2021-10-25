 Skip to main content
President Joe Biden to appear in public with Gov. Phil Murphy Monday in New Jersey
President Joe Biden to appear in public with Gov. Phil Murphy Monday in New Jersey

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Baltimore.

 Evan Vucci

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks at the New Jersey Association of Counties annual meeting at Caesars Atlantic City on Wednesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to welcome President Joe Biden on Monday.

President Biden will arrive and depart from Newark Liberty International Airport, Essex County, to continue to rally public support for his bipartisan infrastructure deal and build back better agenda.

Ground will be broken on the Gateway Program’s Portal North Bridge. President Biden and Gov. Murphy will also tour a New Jersey school.

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

