 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Official: NJ detective serving warrant shot, standoff ensues
0 comments

Official: NJ detective serving warrant shot, standoff ensues

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel New Jersey news icon.jpg

LONG BRANCH — A county detective was treated and released after a gunshot wound sustained in an encounter in New Jersey that prompted a police standoff with the barricaded suspect, authorities said.

The Monmouth County prosecutor's office said a detective with the office sustained a gunshot injury to the lower body Friday night in Long Branch. The detective was treated at a local hospital and has since been discharged, prosecutors said. No shots were fired by police.

Domingos Saldida, public safety director of Long Branch, told the Asbury Park Press that the detective was serving a search warrant shortly before 5:15 p.m. Friday when he was shot in the ankle.

Authorities said some residents in homes near the barricaded suspect were evacuated during the ensuring standoff. NJ Transit suspended service between Long Branch and Aberdeen-Matawan in both directions but resumed Saturday morning.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News