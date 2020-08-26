New Jersey will apply for a federal program that provides $300 a week for some unemployed residents, Gov. Phil Murphy said during a news conference Wednesday.
It will require setting up an entirely different program than those in the current unemployment system because of federal rules, and the earliest claimants will see the additional funds is sometime in October, said New Jersey Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Robert Asaro-Angelo.
Asaro-Angelo said the state is still waiting for guidance on what applicants will have to do to claim the funds and isn’t sure how many weeks the program will cover. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is asking for claimants to certify for the first three weeks at the same time, and weekly thereafter, he said.
New Jersey is opting to participate without providing a $100 per week match, as have 93% of states participating in the FEMA program, the Murphy Administration said.
The administration had said it would cost the state $1.7 billion to pay the $100 match through the end of December. The administration said Wednesday it would cost $80 million per week.
As of Tuesday, 28 states had opted to participate at the $300 level and two opted for the $400 level, according to the state. The FEMA grant has a spending cap of $44 billion, and would be stopped if FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund balance falls below $25 billion, according to the administration.
He did not say from where the funds would come.
FEMA’s Lost Wages Supplemental Assistance Program will only cover those who lost jobs or work hours as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Asaro-Angelo said.
A previous $600 weekly supplement that expired July 31 was available to anyone currently unemployed, Asaro-Angelo said.
So anyone on extended unemployment benefits who lost their job before COVID-19 hit, for example, would not be eligible for the extra $400 a week.
Also, anyone whose weekly state benefit is less than $100 will not be eligible.
“What our workers and families need is for the president and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to reauthorize the $600 federal weekly unemployment benefit they allowed to expire at the end of July,” Murphy said. “Only reauthorizing ... would provide the security that so many of our residents and frankly fellow Americans need at this moment.”
Getting the new program up and running is complicated by federal rules that say Unemployment Trust Fund money, accounts and infrastructure may not be used.
“It won’t be easy or quick,” Asaro-Angelo said. “We will continue to work with FEMA and the U.S. Department of Labor.”
“It’s not ideal, but if there are pennies out there, and dollars to send to folks most in need in the state, we will do that,” Murphy said.
Murphy said Congress went home before appropriating money for supplemental unemployment payments.
“I can’t get inside the president’s head, but in the face of that he looks at ‘What do I already have that’s been appropriated?’ And one of the few pots of money that fits that description is FEMA money, which is pre-appropriated,” Murphy said, “but completely and utterly until this moment in history completely unrelated to unemployment.”
