NJ gas tax to decrease 8.3 cents per gallon
NJ gas tax to decrease 8.3 cents per gallon

052418_nws_gasprices
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

New Jersey’s gas tax rate will decrease by 8.3 cents per gallon beginning October 1, because of increased consumption, the Department of the Treasury said Tuesday.

Gasoline consumers will pay about $0.42 per gallon in taxes after the decrease.

In October 2020 the gas tax increased by 9 cents per gallon. The tax had increased more than 36 cents in the past five years.

Under the formula explicitly outlined in a 2016 law, the Petroleum Products Gross Receipts tax rate will decrease on October 1, 2021 from 40.2 cents to 31.9 cents for gasoline and from 44.2 cents to 35.9 cents for diesel fuel.

When combined with the Motor Fuels Tax, which is fixed at 10.5 cents for gasoline and 13.5 cents for diesel fuel, the total tax rates that motorists will pay for gasoline will be 42.4 cents and for diesel 49.4 cents. 

The law dictates that the Petroleum Products Gross Receipt tax rate must be adjusted to generate roughly $2 billion per year (over eight years) to support the State’s Transportation Trust Fund for critical infrastructure improvements to roadways and bridges.

“Because actual consumption in Fiscal Year 2021 was so closely in line with our projections made last August, coupled with the fact that consumption in the current fiscal year is projected to be above last fiscal year’s levels, our analysis of the formula dictates an 8.3 cent decrease this coming October,” said State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

