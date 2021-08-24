NJ gas tax to decrease 8.3 cents per gallon

New Jersey’s gas tax rate will decrease by 8.3 cents per gallon beginning October 1, because of increased consumption, the Department of the Treasury said Tuesday.
Gasoline consumers will pay about $0.42 per gallon in taxes after the decrease.
In October 2020 the gas tax increased by 9 cents per gallon. The tax had increased more than 36 cents in the past five years.
Under the formula explicitly outlined in a 2016 law, the Petroleum Products Gross Receipts tax rate will decrease on October 1, 2021 from 40.2 cents to 31.9 cents for gasoline and from 44.2 cents to 35.9 cents for diesel fuel.
When combined with the Motor Fuels Tax, which is fixed at 10.5 cents for gasoline and 13.5 cents for diesel fuel, the total tax rates that motorists will pay for gasoline will be 42.4 cents and for diesel 49.4 cents.
The law dictates that the Petroleum Products Gross Receipt tax rate must be adjusted to generate roughly $2 billion per year (over eight years) to support the State’s Transportation Trust Fund for critical infrastructure improvements to roadways and bridges.
“Because actual consumption in Fiscal Year 2021 was so closely in line with our projections made last August, coupled with the fact that consumption in the current fiscal year is projected to be above last fiscal year’s levels, our analysis of the formula dictates an 8.3 cent decrease this coming October,” said State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.