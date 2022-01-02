 Skip to main content
NJ first lady Tammy Murphy tests positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic
NJ first lady Tammy Murphy tests positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy shares an elbow bump with Asbury Park Mayor John Moor as she arrives at the Asbury Park Senior Center Tuesday, May 4, 2021, to tour the COVID-19 vaccination clinic run by the Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey.

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy shares an elbow bump with Asbury Park Mayor John Moor as she arrives at the Asbury Park Senior Center on May 4, 2021,, to tour a COVID-19 vaccination clinic run by the Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey.

 Thomas P. Costello, Asbury Park Press via TNS

TRENTON — Officials say New Jersey's first lady, Tammy Murphy, has tested positive for COVID-19 but Gov. Phil Murphy and other family members have tested negative.

Officials said Sunday that Tammy Murphy tested positive on a rapid antigen test but is asymptomatic. The governor and the rest of the family will continue to test regularly in the coming days, officials said.

Officials said the governor and first lady tested themselves "due to a recent known non-family contact in their home. Both the governor and first lady are vaccinated and have received boosters, officials said.

The news release stressed that all required procedures for reporting and contact tracing have been followed.

Because Gov. Murphy is fully inoculated and boosted with a COVID-19 vaccine, he is not required to quarantine per guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The governor’s COVID-19 news conference scheduled for Monday will nevertheless shift to a virtual format and be streamed online. He will also continue to wear a mask in all public settings.

The governor and first lady have urged all New Jersey residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC recommends, due to new coronavirus variants and waning immunity, that everyone 16 years old or older who has received their second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago get a third shot. The CDC further recommends that anyone who received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago receive a second dose of any approved COVID-19 vaccine.

As soon as Monday, the Food and Drug Administration could approve a third Pfizer shot for those between 12 and 15 years old who received their second shot at least five months ago.

