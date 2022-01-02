NJ first lady Tammy Murphy tests positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic

TRENTON — Officials say New Jersey's first lady, Tammy Murphy, has tested positive for COVID-19 but Gov. Phil Murphy and other family members have tested negative.

Officials said Sunday that Tammy Murphy tested positive on a rapid antigen test but is asymptomatic. The governor and the rest of the family will continue to test regularly in the coming days, officials said.

Officials said the governor and first lady tested themselves "due to a recent known non-family contact in their home. Both the governor and first lady are vaccinated and have received boosters, officials said.

The news release stressed that all required procedures for reporting and contact tracing have been followed.

Because Gov. Murphy is fully inoculated and boosted with a COVID-19 vaccine, he is not required to quarantine per guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The governor’s COVID-19 news conference scheduled for Monday will nevertheless shift to a virtual format and be streamed online. He will also continue to wear a mask in all public settings.

The governor and first lady have urged all New Jersey residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.