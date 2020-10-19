N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy signed three bills to reform criminal sentencing

It would repeal the state's existing medical parole statute and replace it with compassionate release, under which an incarcerated person may be released from prison if the person is suffering from a terminal medical condition or permanent physical incapacity.

Under current law, an inmate is eligible for medical parole if two physicians determine that he suffers from either a terminal illness with six months or less to live, or a permanent physical incapacity rendering him unable to perform activities of basic daily living and requiring 24-hour care.

This bill would keep the prognosis requirements for eligibility, but additionally require the Department of Corrections to notify an inmate’s attorney when an inmate is diagnosed with a grave medical condition, defined as having twelve months or less to live or having been unable to perform activities of basic daily living for the prior three months.

This change would allow the inmate’s attorney to prepare a petition for the inmate’s compassionate release before his or her condition deteriorates to the point of being unable to complete the process.