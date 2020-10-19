 Skip to main content
N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy signed three bills to reform criminal sentencing
071019_nws_murphy (10)

Gov. Phil Murphy speaks at the New Jersey State Building and Construction Trades Council’s annual meeting in Atlantic City in July.

 Press archives

Governor Phil Murphy signed three bills, which together help to further reform the state Department of Corrections' criminal sentencing procedures, including establishing a compassionate release program for certain inmates.

The legislation signed into law by Murphy on Monday — requires a cost savings study of compassionate release programs and elimination of mandatory minimum terms, establishes a Corrections Rehabilitation and Crime Prevention Fund and adds a defendant’s youth to the list of permissible mitigating factors a court may consider when sentencing a defendant.

“Our administration has been committed to criminal justice reform since day one, and we have taken many steps to address the wide disparities present in our justice system,” said Murphy in a statement. “I am proud to sign these three bills today, which will further our commitment to sentencing reform.”

Murphy signed three important bills into law, said former Chief Justice Deborah Poritz, chair of the Criminal Sentencing and Disposition Commission.

“I urge the swift enactment of the Commission’s other recommendations, including the elimination of mandatory minimums as specifically identified by the Commission in its initial report,” said Poritz in a written statement.

A2370 implements Recommendation #7 from the Criminal Sentencing and Disposition Commission’s November 2019 report.

It would repeal the state's existing medical parole statute and replace it with compassionate release, under which an incarcerated person may be released from prison if the person is suffering from a terminal medical condition or permanent physical incapacity.

Under current law, an inmate is eligible for medical parole if two physicians determine that he suffers from either a terminal illness with six months or less to live, or a permanent physical incapacity rendering him unable to perform activities of basic daily living and requiring 24-hour care.

This bill would keep the prognosis requirements for eligibility, but additionally require the Department of Corrections to notify an inmate’s attorney when an inmate is diagnosed with a grave medical condition, defined as having twelve months or less to live or having been unable to perform activities of basic daily living for the prior three months.

This change would allow the inmate’s attorney to prepare a petition for the inmate’s compassionate release before his or her condition deteriorates to the point of being unable to complete the process.

If a released person is subsequently found to no longer be so debilitated or incapacitated as to be physically incapable of committing a crime or poses a threat to public safety, the individual may be returned to the Department of Corrections custody after a hearing.

A4371 implements Recommendation #8 from the Criminal Sentencing and Disposition Commission’s November 2019 report.

It would require the Department of Corrections, in consultation with Treasury and the State Parole Board, to annually report to the Governor and Legislature the results of a study examining any cost savings that may be realized from compassionate release and mandatory minimum reforms.

Since the proposed reforms are likely to result in shorter prison terms for certain low-risk offenders, the Commission believes the reduction may generate cost savings to the State over the long-term.

A4373 implements Recommendation #5 from the Criminal Sentencing and Disposition Commission’s November 2019 report.

It would add a criminal defendant’s youth to the list of permissible mitigating factors a court may consider when sentencing a defendant.

Current law provides 13 mitigating factors that the court may consider when sentencing a defendant.

The only mitigating factor related to the age of a youthful defendant permits the court to consider whether the defendant’s conduct was substantially influenced by another, more mature person.

Under this bill, the court would be permitted broadly to consider as a mitigating factor whether a defendant was under the age of 26 when an offense was committed.

