Murphy to speak Monday afternoon on COVID-19 response

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will continue his regular COVID-19 response briefings Monday afternoon.
Murphy will go live from Trenton at 2:30 p.m. with Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Col. Patrick Callahan, and Acting Department of Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan.
The briefing will follow a noon groundbreaking for the Essex County Newark Tech high school building and will be livestreamed on the Governor's official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/governorphilmurphy.
