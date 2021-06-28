 Skip to main content
Murphy to speak Monday afternoon on COVID-19 response
Murphy to speak Monday afternoon on COVID-19 response

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will continue his regular COVID-19 response briefings Monday afternoon.

Murphy will go live from Trenton at 2:30 p.m. with Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Col. Patrick Callahan, and Acting Department of Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan.

The briefing will follow a noon groundbreaking for the Essex County Newark Tech high school building and will be livestreamed on the Governor's official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/governorphilmurphy.

