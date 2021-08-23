Murphy to speak at 1 p.m. on COVID-19 response

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his weekly COVID-19 response briefing at 1 p.m.
Murphy will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan at the Trenton War Memorial.
The briefing will be livestreamed on the Governor's official YouTube channel.
The New Jersey Education Association said it would support a mandate from the state requirin…
Contact Claire Lowe:
Twitter @clairelowe
