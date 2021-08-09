 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy to speak at 1 p.m. as COVID-19 cases rise; CDC recommends masks in all NJ counties
1 comment
top story

Murphy to speak at 1 p.m. as COVID-19 cases rise; CDC recommends masks in all NJ counties

{{featured_button_text}}
Governor Phil Murphy and Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli attend a vaccination clinic at ShopRite of Fischer Bay. Grocery store workers receive their COVID-19 vaccinations during the event. Toms River, NJFriday, April 23, 2021

Governor Phil Murphy and Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli attend a vaccination clinic at ShopRite of Fischer Bay. Grocery store workers receive their COVID-19 vaccinations during the event. Toms River, NJFriday, April 23, 2021

 Doug Hood/Asbury Park Press/TNS

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his weekly COVID-19 response briefing Monday afternoon at the Trenton War Memorial as the level of community transmission in several New Jersey counties continues to climb.

Murphy will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan for the briefing that will be livestreamed on the Governor's YouTube channel.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every county in New Jersey has moved into either having a "substantial" or "high" level of community transmission. 

This CDC data is for the seven days from Aug. 1 through Saturday. 

According to the CDC, "a person’s risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection is directly related to the risk for exposure to infectious persons, which is largely determined by the extent of SARS-CoV-2 circulation in the surrounding community."

To determine community transmission, the CDC uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons in the last seven days and percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the last seven days, then categorizes regions into having low, moderate, substantial or high levels.

The CDC, in revised recommendations released last month due to the spread of the more contagious delta variant, said that anyone who lives in areas with high or substantial transmission should wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Following the CDC guidance, Murphy and Persichilli said they "strongly recommended" that anyone vaccinated wear a mask indoors in high risk areas that included crowded places where the vaccine status of other individuals was unknown.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Last week, only one New Jersey county was listed by the CDC as having a moderate level of transmission, but that changed over the weekend when Warren County moved into the substantial category.

In South Jersey, every county but Atlantic is categorized as having a high level of transmission. Atlantic County has remained in the substantial category since July.

As of Sunday, the new positive COVID-19 numbers in the state reached 1,208 with six new COVID-related deaths. 

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 25,823 cases, 662 deaths, 290,251 vaccine doses administered

Cape May: 4,870 cases, 176 deaths, 108,367 vaccine doses administered

Cumberland: 15,288 cases, 406 deaths, 133,789 vaccine doses administered

Ocean: 68,259 cases, 2,022 deaths, 553,452 vaccine doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Aug. 8

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volunteers battle wildfires throughout Turkey

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News