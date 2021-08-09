Murphy to speak at 1 p.m. as COVID-19 cases rise; CDC recommends masks in all NJ counties

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his weekly COVID-19 response briefing Monday afternoon at the Trenton War Memorial as the level of community transmission in several New Jersey counties continues to climb.
Murphy will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan for the briefing that will be livestreamed on the Governor's YouTube channel.
According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every county in New Jersey has moved into either having a "substantial" or "high" level of community transmission.
This CDC data is for the seven days from Aug. 1 through Saturday.
According to the CDC, "a person’s risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection is directly related to the risk for exposure to infectious persons, which is largely determined by the extent of SARS-CoV-2 circulation in the surrounding community."
To determine community transmission, the CDC uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons in the last seven days and percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the last seven days, then categorizes regions into having low, moderate, substantial or high levels.
The CDC, in revised recommendations released last month due to the spread of the more contagious delta variant, said that anyone who lives in areas with high or substantial transmission should wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Following the CDC guidance, Murphy and Persichilli said they "strongly recommended" that anyone vaccinated wear a mask indoors in high risk areas that included crowded places where the vaccine status of other individuals was unknown.
Last week, only one New Jersey county was listed by the CDC as having a moderate level of transmission, but that changed over the weekend when Warren County moved into the substantial category.
In South Jersey, every county but Atlantic is categorized as having a high level of transmission. Atlantic County has remained in the substantial category since July.
As of Sunday, the new positive COVID-19 numbers in the state reached 1,208 with six new COVID-related deaths.
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 25,823 cases, 662 deaths, 290,251 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 4,870 cases, 176 deaths, 108,367 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 15,288 cases, 406 deaths, 133,789 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 68,259 cases, 2,022 deaths, 553,452 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Aug. 8
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.