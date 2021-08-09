Murphy to speak at 1 p.m. as COVID-19 cases rise; CDC recommends masks in all NJ counties

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his weekly COVID-19 response briefing Monday afternoon at the Trenton War Memorial as the level of community transmission in several New Jersey counties continues to climb.

Murphy will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan for the briefing that will be livestreamed on the Governor's YouTube channel.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every county in New Jersey has moved into either having a "substantial" or "high" level of community transmission.

This CDC data is for the seven days from Aug. 1 through Saturday.

According to the CDC, "a person’s risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection is directly related to the risk for exposure to infectious persons, which is largely determined by the extent of SARS-CoV-2 circulation in the surrounding community."