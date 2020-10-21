Murphy to quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced he is going to quarantine after coming in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Murphy was at a news conference in Camden County on workforce development Wednesday.

He said he was in close proximality to someone Saturday who "just tested positive."

“I will now unfortunately have to take myself off the field,” said Murphy, who wore a mask as he spoke.

The governor took a test Monday that came back negative, he said before leaving the news conference.

“I can’t ask President Trump not to come to Bedminster and do a fundraiser, and have me sit here,” Murphy said.

Murphy said he has no symptoms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

