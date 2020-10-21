 Skip to main content
Murphy to quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19
Murphy to quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

MURPHYCOVID0529B

Gov. Phil Murphy speaks about the daily COVID-19 deaths May 29 during a news conference at the War Memorial in Trenton.

 Thomas P. Costello / pool

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced he is going to quarantine after coming in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Murphy was at a news conference in Camden County on workforce development Wednesday. 

He said he was in close proximality to someone Saturday who "just tested positive."

“I will now unfortunately have to take myself off the field,” said Murphy, who wore a mask as he spoke. 

The governor took a test Monday that came back negative, he said before leaving the news conference.

“I can’t ask President Trump not to come to Bedminster and do a fundraiser, and have me sit here,” Murphy said.

Murphy said he has no symptoms.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

