Murphy signs three bills on criminal sentencing

The bill would keep the prognosis requirements for eligibility but additionally require the Department of Corrections to notify an inmate’s attorney when an inmate is diagnosed with a grave medical condition, defined as having 12 months or less to live or having been unable to perform activities of basic daily living for the prior three months.

The change would allow the inmate’s attorney to prepare a petition for the inmate’s compassionate release before their condition deteriorates to the point of being unable to complete the process.

If a released person is subsequently found to no longer be so debilitated or incapacitated as to be physically incapable of committing a crime or poses a threat to public safety, the individual may be returned to Department of Corrections custody after a hearing.

Bill A4371 would require the Department of Corrections, in consultation with Treasury and the state Parole Board, to annually report to the governor and Legislature the results of a study examining any cost savings that may be realized from compassionate release and mandatory minimum reforms.