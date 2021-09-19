Murphy signs bill requiring advocates in veterans homes

New Jersey’s three veterans’ homes must now employ resident advocates, after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Thursday sponsored by Assemblymen Vincent Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, and Annette Chaparro, D-Hudson.
Many residents in veterans homes died during the COVID-19 pandemic, which motivated the lawmakers to improve conditions for them, according to a press release from Assembly Democrats.
Under the law (formerly bill A-5854), the Division of Veterans’ Healthcare Services in the Department of Military and Veterans’ Affairs (DMVA) will be required to establish a position known as ‘resident advocate’ in each of the state’s memorial homes.
The bill says the advocate must be readily available to receive complaints from residents and respond to any concerns or grievances they may have. If appropriate, the advocate will submit those concerns to the New Jersey Long-Term Care Ombudsman.
