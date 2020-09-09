PATERSON — Saying “today is the time for bold ideas,” Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday defended his proposed baby bonds program, which critics have said would create a new entitlement program the state cannot afford in the midst of a financial crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are those who look at times of great social, cultural and economic upheaval like these and say, ‘We can’t chase a bold idea’ … yet I and we think differently. Today is definitely the time for bold ideas,” Murphy said during a midday speech with other supporters of the program. He took no questions from the media.
In his revised 2021 budget, Murphy proposed giving $1,000 to every child born in New Jersey to families making up to five times the poverty level — that’s $131,000 for a family of four. The money would stay in an interest-bearing account until the child reached age 18, and then could be used for education, starting a business or buying a home.
It is estimated to cost about $82 million a year, and Murphy is proposing borrowing $4 billion to fully fund his $40.1 billion 2021 budget.
State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, has called Murphy’s baby bonds plan “lunacy.”
Even some Democrats do not favor the plan.
“The governor needs to answer the question how we will pay for it,” Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said after the event. “It should be done as a federal program. The federal deficit is through the roof, (but) New Jersey has to have a balanced budget.”
Murphy kept the focus on the program’s beneficiaries, rather than on who will pay for it.
“This is exactly the time for bold ideas to allow the next generation of New Jerseyans to grow up with something of value to their names … so that the generation born in the midst of a pandemic may be able to do better than the one that lived through it,” Murphy said.
Critics also have said $1,000 is not enough to change anyone’s life, and the state should not be borrowing money now to give it to families in 18 years.
Black households with children have on average about one penny for every dollar in wealth held by white households with children, said U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-9th.
“That’s astonishing,” Pascrell said.
He said the baby bond would give every child at age 18 about $1,300 to $1,400, after compound interest.
“What does he have to really look forward to?” Pascrell asked of a child born to a poor family. “Think about having $1,000 when he’s 18 years old … to help open a business, go to college, have a foot up.
“To hell with those who say we don’t need guts and courage,” Pascrell said.
Murphy closed by asking for help making his plan a reality.
“We need your help on this one. This is not a lay down hand,” Murphy said. “Not everybody sees it the same way we do.”
