Murphy in quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday went into quarantine after coming in contact with a person who has since tested positive for COVID-19.
Murphy, a 63-year-old Democrat, was speaking at a workforce development event his office organized with Democratic Rep. Donald Norcross at Camden County College when he said he had just learned a contact had tested positive.
A member of the governor’s senior staff recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Murphy’s Communication Director Mahen Gunaratna. The Governor’s Office has begun tracing to notify those who have also been in contact with the staff member.
“I will now unfortunately have to take myself off the field,” said Murphy.
Additionally on Wednesday, Daniel Bryan, senior adviser to the governor, tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Governor’s Office, Bryan is asymptomatic.
Murphy began the event by taking off his mask and saying the participants agreed to take them off while speaking at the mic. When he returned to announce that he will quarantine, he kept the mask on.
Following the initial announcement, Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy both tested negative Wednesday, Gunaratna said. The governor also said he tested negative Monday, following a routine test as part of the state’s normal testing plan.
But Murphy said the Monday negative test didn’t rule out possibly becoming infected over the weekend because of the incubation period of the virus.
“I can’t ask President Trump not to come to Bedminster and do a fundraiser, and have me sit here,” Murphy said at the Wednesday event.
Murphy was referring to President Donald Trump’s fundraiser at his Bedminster, Somerset County, golf club this month, which occurred hours before the president said he tested positive for the virus. Murphy previously had called the Trump event irresponsible.
“Out of an abundance of caution and in line with the highest levels of commitment to protecting public health, the governor and first lady will be canceling their in-person events and voluntarily quarantining through the end of the weekend, and each will take an additional COVID-19 test before they resume any in-person engagements,” Gunaratna said.
Murphy said he has no symptoms.
“From the beginning, the Governor’s Office has taken every precaution to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Gunaratna said. “Today’s exceedingly cautious steps are part of that ongoing commitment.”
The first-term governor’s departure from the event seemed to come as a surprise.
“There’s a first every day in this job,” Labor Commissioner Rob Asaro-Angelo said after Murphy thanked the attendees and walked away. “Governor, I hope you’re OK.”
New Jersey has reported more than 223,000 positive cases and 14,400 deaths. The state’s daily coronavirus figures have doubled over the past month, state officials said earlier this week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
