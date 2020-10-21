Murphy in quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Murphy said the Monday negative test didn’t rule out possibly becoming infected over the weekend because of the incubation period of the virus.

“I can’t ask President Trump not to come to Bedminster and do a fundraiser, and have me sit here,” Murphy said at the Wednesday event.

Murphy was referring to President Donald Trump’s fundraiser at his Bedminster, Somerset County, golf club this month, which occurred hours before the president said he tested positive for the virus. Murphy previously had called the Trump event irresponsible.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in line with the highest levels of commitment to protecting public health, the governor and first lady will be canceling their in-person events and voluntarily quarantining through the end of the weekend, and each will take an additional COVID-19 test before they resume any in-person engagements,” Gunaratna said.

Murphy said he has no symptoms.

“From the beginning, the Governor’s Office has taken every precaution to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Gunaratna said. “Today’s exceedingly cautious steps are part of that ongoing commitment.”

The first-term governor’s departure from the event seemed to come as a surprise.