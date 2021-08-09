Murphy doubles down on school mask mandate

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy made a plea to unvaccinated New Jersey residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine, while taking to task others who he said want to “sacrifice our kids to politics” over his announcement last week that all students, teachers and staff must wear masks to start the 2021-22 school year.

Noting there are now 13 patients under 18 admitted in New Jersey hospitals for COVID-19 and two in the intensive care unit, Murphy said those who are opposed to masks “are willing to accept children ending up hospital or ICU,” spreading the virus to vulnerable staff and family members, or dying.

“They won’t say it out loud, but it’s exactly what they are saying. And I cannot be kind about that,” Murphy said Monday at the start of his weekly COVID-19 response briefing. “We’re not willing to surrender our kids to this virus unlike those opposed to this common sense plan.”

On Monday, New Jersey reported there were 884 new positive PCR tests for COVID-19, 306 new positive antigen tests, and three new deaths.

Between July 20 and 26, Murphy said 803 or 18% of the 4,332 new positive cases that week were in people already vaccinated for COVID-19. Vaccinated individuals also made up 3% of the new hospitalizations but none of the new deaths that week.