Murphy doubles down on school mask mandate

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy made a plea to unvaccinated New Jersey residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine, while taking to task others who he said want to “sacrifice our kids to politics” over his announcement last week that all students, teachers and staff must wear masks to start the 2021-22 school year.
Noting there are now 13 patients under 18 admitted in New Jersey hospitals for COVID-19 and two in the intensive care unit, Murphy said those who are opposed to masks “are willing to accept children ending up hospital or ICU,” spreading the virus to vulnerable staff and family members, or dying.
“They won’t say it out loud, but it’s exactly what they are saying. And I cannot be kind about that,” Murphy said Monday at the start of his weekly COVID-19 response briefing. “We’re not willing to surrender our kids to this virus unlike those opposed to this common sense plan.”
On Monday, New Jersey reported there were 884 new positive PCR tests for COVID-19, 306 new positive antigen tests, and three new deaths.
Between July 20 and 26, Murphy said 803 or 18% of the 4,332 new positive cases that week were in people already vaccinated for COVID-19. Vaccinated individuals also made up 3% of the new hospitalizations but none of the new deaths that week.
“The vaccines work, they are safe, they are free, they are widely, widely accessible,” Murphy said.
Murphy's briefing Monday afternoon coincided with the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing every county in New Jersey has moved into either having a "substantial" or "high" level of community transmission.
This CDC data is for the seven days from Aug. 1 through Saturday.
According to the CDC, "a person’s risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection is directly related to the risk for exposure to infectious persons, which is largely determined by the extent of SARS-CoV-2 circulation in the surrounding community."
To determine community transmission, the CDC uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons in the last seven days and percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the last seven days, then categorizes regions into having low, moderate, substantial or high levels.
The CDC, in revised recommendations released last month due to the spread of the more contagious delta variant, said that anyone who lives in areas with high or substantial transmission should wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Following the CDC guidance, Murphy and Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said they "strongly recommended" that anyone vaccinated wear a mask indoors in high risk areas that included crowded places where the vaccine status of other individuals was unknown.
Last week, only one New Jersey county was listed by the CDC as having a moderate level of transmission, but that changed over the weekend when Warren County moved into the substantial category.
In South Jersey, every county except Atlantic is categorized as having a high level of transmission. Atlantic County has remained in the substantial category since July.
Persichilli said that in January, children made up .8% of hospitalizations in New Jersey, but today they account for 2.6% of the current hospitalizations.
"With the circulation of other respiratory viruses, pediatricians are reporting a greater number of sick children than they normally see this time of year," Persichilli said. "While the (COVID-19) numbers remain low in New Jersey, we see that states with lower vaccination rates like Florida or Texas are seeing higher rates of children with symptomatic COVID-19 entering hospitals sicker and with more serious symptoms."
She said in the last week of July, the American Association of Pediatrics reported 72,000 children tested positive for the virus, an 86% increase over the prior week. The latest AAP data for the week of July 29 to Aug. 5, reports an additional 93,824 new COVID cases in children.
"All of these developments point to an urgent need for everyone to be vaccinated," Persichilli said, especially urging parents whose children are over 12 to have them vaccinated against COVID-19.
Murphy said during the briefing that there were a range of potential steps that his administration may take depending on the path the virus takes in the future, including the possibility of travel restrictions or wider mask mandates.
"You have to leave all options on the table," he said.
He said there was no news to report on mandating vaccines for school employees.
Noting that New Jersey was the first state in the nation to reach 300 deaths per 100,000 residents, Murphy said that the state's density has worked against it during the pandemic.
Asked if he thought people should reconsider attending large-scale events planned for the end of the summer and start of fall, including the upcoming Atlantic City Air Show, Murphy said it's "too early to make the call what it looks like."
"Remember this is a much different beast outside than inside," Murphy added.
Before he ended his briefing, Murphy insisted he wasn't being political, but again took to calling out those who spread misinformation and "tin foil hat stuff" about the COVID-19 pandemic, including his gubernatorial race opponents, who he said reiterated a Fox News narrative that the rise in cases in the southern part of the United States was due to illegal immigrants crossing the border with the encouragement of President Joe Biden.
"They're making people sick and in some cases they're killing people," Murphy said. "Let's call the balls and strikes as we see them. If you hear something crazy like that, be responsible, don't repeat that, in addition to calling out the person who said it."
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
