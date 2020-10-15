Murphy describes 'scalpel' approach to future NJ virus control plans

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday described a new, narrower approach to combating the spread of COVID-19 in the coming months, zeroing in on communities in need instead of the blanket restrictions placed on the state in the spring.
“We are less likely to use blunt instruments that we used in March and April when we shut the garage doors down on everything, and much more likely to use a scalpel and go into a particular community,” Murphy said during a morning interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”
He said higher education has been a challenge, but resources have been moved there, including contact tracing and testing capacity.
Later in the day, during a state briefing, Murphy said he is extending the moratorium on utility shut-offs amid widespread financial hardships brought on by the pandemic.
“Under this order, no household may have its electric, gas service or water service shut off for nonpayment through March 15,” Murphy said. “And if there is any customer whose service has been disconnected during the public health emergency, this order requires that their service be restored.”
In addition, the moratorium against disconnection of internet services has been extended through Nov. 15, he said. However, the moratorium for households with school-age children who need internet connectivity for remote learning will be extended through March 15.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 973, bringing the total to 216,994, Murphy said. There have been six additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,408.
There also are 1,789 probable deaths, he said.
There are 733 people hospitalized across the state, including 178 people in intensive care and 60 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The statewide positivity rate is 4.35%, and the rate of transmission is 1.16.
Murphy noted that indoor gatherings are “increasingly becoming the starting points for outbreaks,” urging residents to limit the number of guests during upcoming holiday celebrations with families, and, if possible, to move celebrations outdoors.
At the same time, Murphy hinted that expanded capacity for indoor dining may be announced in the coming days, as the topic is “coming to a boil.”
He also updated residents on confirmed outbreaks in schools across the state. This week, there have been 22 outbreaks covering 83 people, Murphy said. Cape May, Ocean and Bergen counties have seen three outbreaks each.
Also during the briefing, Murphy announced an additional $15 million in utility assistance programs and announced that the corporate business tax filing deadline has been extended to Nov. 16.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
