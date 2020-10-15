Murphy describes 'scalpel' approach to future NJ virus control plans

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday described a new, narrower approach to combating the spread of COVID-19 in the coming months, zeroing in on communities in need instead of the blanket restrictions placed on the state in the spring.

“We are less likely to use blunt instruments that we used in March and April when we shut the garage doors down on everything, and much more likely to use a scalpel and go into a particular community,” Murphy said during a morning interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

He said higher education has been a challenge, but resources have been moved there, including contact tracing and testing capacity.

Later in the day, during a state briefing, Murphy said he is extending the moratorium on utility shut-offs amid widespread financial hardships brought on by the pandemic.

“Under this order, no household may have its electric, gas service or water service shut off for nonpayment through March 15,” Murphy said. “And if there is any customer whose service has been disconnected during the public health emergency, this order requires that their service be restored.”