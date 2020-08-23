A man was shot Saturday evening in Pennsauken after a fight broke out between opposing semi-professional football teams, authorities said.
Detectives were searching Sunday for someone who fired multiple shots toward the crowd, according to a news release from acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Pennsauken Police Chief John Nettleton.
The two teams were playing at Crescent Field when a fight broke out between the players. Referees called the game off and people headed for the parking lot, where the fight continued, said Colby Gallagher, public information officer for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. A witness told police that someone in the parking lot fired shots toward the crowd.
When police arrived shortly before 9 p.m., they found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was in stable condition Sunday at an area hospital. Gallagher said the victim was "affiliated" with one of the teams.
She said she did not know the names of the teams, but one was from Maryland and the other from the Philadelphia region. She said she didn't know why the teams were fighting.
Gallagher said many people left before police arrived. She asked people who were present to call police, even if what they saw seems unimportant to them. "Even if it seems small, it really could be helpful to us," she said.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call CCPO Det. Alex Burckhardt at 856-225-5048 or Pennsauken Police Det. Michael DiCamillo at 856-488-0080, ext. 2403. Tips can also be emailed to tips@ccprosecutor.org.
