Longtime ABC anchor Jim Gardner dialing back, to return at end of next year

Longtime 6ABC/WPVI-TV veteran Jim Gardner announced he is dialing back his schedule with Action News and plans to retire at the end of 2022, the news station announced Wednesday.
Gardner informed his colleagues earlier Wednesday of his decision to reduce his schedule by continuing to anchor the 6 p.m. newscast with Ducis Rodgers and Meteorologist Cecily Tynan. He will no longer anchor the 11 p.m. newscast after early January. His replacement will be announced in the coming months.
“It’s hard to imagine that I have had the opportunity to spend a professional lifetime with colleagues so committed, resourceful and wonderful. They have taught me so much about television journalism and about myself. I am profoundly grateful,” Gardner in a news release.
“I have spent most of my adult life at Action News, and many of our viewers have grown up and experienced life along with me and the on-air team I’ve worked side-by-side with. I’ve been blessed to raise a family here and to be a member of this community over the past 45 years. I feel I have a special relationship with our viewers and the communities we serve, and I plan to continue to enjoy every minute with them over the next year.”
Gardner has been the 6 and 11 p.m. anchor since May 11, 1977. He joined WPVI as a reporter and anchor during the noon newscast June 1, 1976.
Gardner received his bachelors degree from Columbia University in 1970. He worked briefly on the radio at the all-news WINS Radio in New York and later WFAS Radio in White Plains, New York. He also worked television for WKBO-TV in Buffalo, New York, before being hired by WPVI.
“For many of us, Jim is the last news voice we hear before ending our day," WPVI president and general manager Bernie Prazenica said. "He has guided us through the good and the bad with calm confidence for more than 40 years, often reassuring us that tomorrow will bring a better day. His presence will be missed by our viewers and by all of us at 6ABC. Thankfully, we have another year with him during the 6 p.m. newscast, and we look forward to his continued presence and leadership.”
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.