A South Jersey gym will be allowed to remain open but must follow strict guidelines or face being shut down again by the state, a judge ruled Monday night.
New Jersey Superior Court ruled Monday night that Atilis Gym in Bellmawr must comply completely with an executive order issued by Gov. Phil Murphy that limits indoor gym use to individual training sessions in separate rooms and bars unrestricted public use of the facility.
But the owners of the gym said that’s not going to happen, and are even willing to take the gym’s doors off the hinges to prevent the state from changing its locks again.
“That is the definition of oppressive restrictions,” said Frank Trumbetti, co-owner of Atilis, which made national news in May for reopening against Murphy’s closure orders. “The bottom line is we are not going to comply with their nonlaws.”
Atilis Gym originally reopened May 18 against Murphy’s orders. Owners Trumbetti and Ian Smith made multiple appearances on Fox News, declaring Murphy’s orders unconstitutional and garnering a base of national supporters who raised tens of thousands of dollars to support potential legal fees. Local police wrote municipal citations through the week, and then, on May 22, the New Jersey Department of Health ordered the facility to close indefinitely and changed the locks on its doors.
Smith and Trumbetti filed for a temporary restraining order against the state orders. The judge denied their request but said they could reopen solely to operate the nutrition shop inside, deemed an essential business. The owners hosted workouts outside the gym from June 16 through July 4, but then decided to move their workouts back inside the facility.
The gym is operating at 25% capacity, said Trumbetti, but patrons are not required to wear masks because “the science says the masks don’t work.” He also said they have “loosened up” on social distancing requirements but still require patrons to get their temperatures taken, use hand sanitizer and sign waivers before entering.
Murphy said last week that indoor activities in gyms and restaurants remain too much of a risk to the public health to allow those businesses to reopen.
“I want to get to gyms. I want to get to indoor dining,” Murphy said at a press briefing Friday. “But we can’t do it if we think we’re going to have a likelihood of killing people.”
While the judge didn’t hold the gym’s owners in contempt Monday, the court invited state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli to file a new motion for contempt “if the gym violates the order in any way,” the Attorney General’s office said in a statement. Trumbetti and Smith say they anticipate that happening soon.
A sign outside the gym Tuesday said: “This is A.M.A.Z. Anti Murphy Autonomous Zone” as patrons walked through the facility, some wearing masks.
Trumbetti criticized Murphy’s recent executive order, which permits contact drills, practices and competitions to resume for high-risk sports like football, rugby, martial arts and wrestling, as long as it’s in an outdoor setting.
“I’m allowed to wrestle a guy on the ground, box a guy, fight a person ... as long as it’s outside. But I’m not allowed to lift weights in my gym? That’s insane,” Trumbetti said.
He also called Murphy’s guidance for gyms — which are only “permitted to offer individualized indoor instruction by appointment only to individuals and their families, caretakers or romantic partners” — excessive and “against liberty.”
“If they come in here and want to claim we are in violation, everybody is willing to admit that we are all romantically involved,” he said.
Trumbetti said the gym saw 463 people come through Monday, and they have no plans to change protocol anytime soon.
“We are prepared to do whatever we have to do,” he said. “It’s time for our business to be open. It’s time for all gyms to be open. It’s that simple.”
