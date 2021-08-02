Judge preliminarily approves Wawa data breach settlement that would pay customers in gift cards

A federal judge has preliminarily approved a settlement that would require Wawa to pay customers up to $9 million in gift cards and cash after a massive data breach exposed customers' payment card numbers.

U.S. District Court Judge Gene E.K. Pratter gave her initial approval of the deal Friday and provisionally certified the class of consumers who would qualify for the settlement. Pratter must still give final approval of the agreement, with a hearing set for January.

Now, Wawa and plaintiffs lawyers can notify customers of the agreement and give them the chance to submit claims for payments, opt out of the settlement, or object to the deal by November. The settlement would end the class action case filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The vast majority of funds Wawa would pay consumers — up to $8 million — would be in $5 or $15 Wawa gift cards, according to court filings. Up to $1 million more could be used to reimburse consumers with cash payments up to $500, if they can show financial losses linked to the breach.

In addition, Wawa has agreed to spend at least $35 million to improve its cybersecurity. And lawyers for the plaintiffs have asked for $3.2 million to cover their fees and expenses, administration costs, and cash payments of up to $1,000 for 13 named plaintiffs.