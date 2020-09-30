In legal brawl over Camden waterfront, developer alleges 'shakedown' involving power broker George Norcross

"We didn't really see the point of that," he testified. "I felt like we were being — kind of a shakedown, that we were in a situation where we were being asked to participate in a partnership that we really didn't want to participate in."

The two sides couldn't make it work. Dranoff said he didn't want to hold up the master plan and asked to be bought out of his rights, including the easement that limited the height of buildings in front of the Victor Lofts.

"The value of the view easements and development rights, we felt, was much higher than what George and his group were willing to pay," Dranoff said. "And that led to a lot of negotiations. And ultimately, I think name-calling and some pretty aggressive and obnoxious behavior against us."

Finally, Dranoff said, "we agreed to sell our development rights for what we considered to be a very low number, and that was the end of it." He sold the rights for about $1.5 million.

Under questioning from Tambussi during the deposition, Dranoff conceded he made a "business decision" to sell the rights, but he disagreed when Tambussi asked, "That was your choice, right?"

"Well, no, not really," Dranoff replied, adding: "I don't think that should have been requested of us. There was no obligation for us to take on a partner."