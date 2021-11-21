In a rare move, Rutgers-Camden faculty vote no confidence in its chancellor and provost

Brown said faculty continued to be upset following a meeting last week with Tillis in which he declined to explain why he removed Howard Marchitello as dean last month. Marchitello told faculty in an email that Tillis ordered his removal. Faculty have speculated that Marchitello's ouster may have been in part due to comments he made at a faculty meeting in October about the Camden campus being chronically underfunded and how that played into recent pay equity decisions for faculty.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marchitello, an expert in 16th- and 17th-century literature, had been dean since 2019.

In a lengthy email to faculty Thursday morning — and as the faculty voting on no confidence was taking place — Tillis apologized for the way Marchitello's job change was handled and made his case for continuing to run the campus.

"Now, I understand why this looked like new leadership coming in and shaking things up. That was not my intention, and I regret that," he wrote. "We live in an unpredictable world right now. Each of us is struggling with anxiety and concern related to the pandemic, to the economy, to the political discourse of our nation. And, this action added another layer of anxiety on top of all that. None of us needed that additional stress, and I remain sorry for it."