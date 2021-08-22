Henri dumps heavy rains in New Jersey

Towns throughout New Jersey reported heavy rains and street flooding beginning Saturday night. Some places got as much as 8 inches by midday Sunday.
Television video footage showed some spots where flash flooding or overflowing brooks had left numerous cars stranded, some with water up to their windows.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy told News 12NJ that the storm in the state had so far been a rain event but “a big rain event.” He said the state had been spared very windy conditions although the winds may pick up later. “It’s a good day to stay home,” he said, urging people to stay off the roads.
Marshall Shepherd, director of the atmospheric sciences program at the University of Georgia and former president of the American Meteorological Society, said Henri was reminiscent in some ways of Hurricane Harvey, a slow-moving storm that decimated the Houston area in 2017, exacerbated when bands of rain set up east of the city, a phenomenon meteorologist call “training.”
Henri bright steady rain to parts of South Jersey on Saturday night, especially in Ocean County, where roadway flooding was seen in parts of Long Beach Island and getting onto the Route 72 Causeway.
The sun broke out at times Sunday but that sun was self-destructing, flaring up slow-moving thunderstorms that brought localized roadway flooding. Radar indicated rainfall showed over two and a half inches of rain fell near Bridgeton in a thunderstorm during the afternoon.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Harvey Cedars saw the most amount of rain in Southeastern New Jersey with 5.10 inches.
A heavy rain band will pivot through the region Sunday night, Ending by 8 a.m. Monday. Additional areas of roadway, stream, and creek flooding will be possible during this time. After that, the fifth heat wave of 2021 will be in the cards at Atlantic City International Airport as a thermometer will flirt with 90 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
