Gas prices soar to record-high average of $4.83 per gallon

TRENTON — Gas prices have soared to record highs again in New Jersey and around the nation at large following the Memorial Day weekend.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.83, up eight cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying $3.05 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline shot up to $4.76, up 17 cents from the preceding week. Drivers were paying $3.04 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts say the pent-up urge for travel has so far outweighed the skyrocketing prices at the pump for many consumers, but two-thirds of drivers recently surveyed said they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. and three-quarters said they would do so if it topped $5 a gallon.
