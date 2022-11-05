 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation

TRENTON — Gas prices rose across the nation and in New Jersey, but analysts say they expect pump prices to level off in coming days and weeks.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.85, up eight cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying $3.45 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.79, up three cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying $3.41 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts expect supplies to increase as refinery maintenance comes to an end, which will likely lead to stabilized if not declining gas prices.

— Associated Press

