Gas prices rise in New Jersey, across nation

TRENTON — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and ticked up across the nation as a whole amid increasing supply and falling demand.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.68, up 15 cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying $3.30 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.90, up one penny from the previous week. Drivers were paying $3.29 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts say gas price increases are leveling off as more refineries come back online after maintenance and the switch to cheaper winter blends takes effect.
