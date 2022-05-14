Gas prices jump again in NJ, around nation

TRENTON — Gas prices took another big jump in New Jersey and around the nation as oil prices continued their rise.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.50, up 13 cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying $3.05 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.43, up 16 cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying $3.02 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Increased demand is also a factor in the pain at the pump, analysts say, along with use of more expensive summer blend gasoline (which has a lower volatility to limit evaporative emissions that normally increase with warm weather.)
— Associated Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.