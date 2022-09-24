Gas prices drop in NJ, dip slightly across nation at large

TRENTON — Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and dipped slightly across the nation as a whole amid the seasonal decrease in demand and the switch to less expensive winter-blend fuels.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.53, down 10 cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying $3.22 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.68, down a penny from the previous week. Drivers were paying $3.18 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, cautions that there are "big factors tugging on global oil prices—war, economic recession and hurricane season" — and all the uncertainty could send oil prices higher "without much notice."
