Gas prices drop again in NJ, around nation amid low demand

TRENTON — Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey and around the nation amid continued low demand and further declines in crude oil prices.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.33, down eight cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying $3.20 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.11, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts say most U.S. drivers have significantly changed their driving habits to cope with high gas prices, but with gas below $4 a gallon at nearly half of the nation's gas stations demand may start to go up again.
