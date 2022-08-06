 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gas prices drop again in NJ, around nation amid low demand

TRENTON — Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey and around the nation amid continued low demand and further declines in crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.33, down eight cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying $3.20 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.11, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say most U.S. drivers have significantly changed their driving habits to cope with high gas prices, but with gas below $4 a gallon at nearly half of the nation's gas stations demand may start to go up again.

— Associated Press

