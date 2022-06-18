Gas prices dip in NJ, rise a bit across nation at large

TRENTON — Gas prices dipped a bit in New Jersey but rose a bit across the nation at large as crude oil prices dropped after the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and amid demand concerns.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $5.02, down two cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying $3.07 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline shot up to $5, an increase of two cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying $3.07 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts say drivers are still fueling up despite gas prices at or above $5 per gallon, but people might start to change their daily driving habits or lifestyle if prices remain at those levels for the foreseeable future.
