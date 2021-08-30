Five more NJ counties under Spotted Lanternfly quarantine zone

The spotted lanternfly is currently in its adult stage and will begin laying its egg masses in September.

While the spotted lanternfly cannot survive the winter, its egg masses can, and produce about 30 to 50 nymphs that hatch in the spring. While the spotted lanternfly is of no threat to humans or pets, it does feed on approximately 70 different kinds of vegetation. The pest prefers Tree of Heaven as its host.

The Department is also asking for people to check their vehicles before leaving an area known to have spotted lanternflies, which includes the counties in southeastern Pennsylvania, as the spotted lanternfly often attaches itself to wheel wells and other parts of vehicles.

Businesses that routinely travel in and out of the quarantine area are required to take, and pass, free training regarding the spotted lanternfly at https://bit.ly/3mDGv2d.

The Department is asking anyone who sees a spotted lanternfly to destroy t if possible and go to www.badbug.nj.gov and click on the spotted lanternfly photo and fill out the report a sighting form.

There are resources links for homeowners and business owners on the same site. Residents can also send the address of the spotted lanternfly sightings to SLF-plantindustry@ag.nj.gov.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-272-7219 mpost@pressofac.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.