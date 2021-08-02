 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Father, three young girls on the way home from a birthday party killed in Gloucester County car crash
0 comments

Father, three young girls on the way home from a birthday party killed in Gloucester County car crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New Jersey

A 33-year-old father, his two young daughters and his niece died when in a car crash Saturday night while driving home from a toddler's birthday party in Gloucester County.

Police released few details about the wreck, except to confirm the deaths of four people whose car hit a utility pole along the 1000 block of Gateway Boulevard in Westville just after 9 p.m. They did not identify the victims.

But in an outpouring of grief Sunday on social media, friends and family members named the dead as George Ritter, of West Deptford, his daughters — Alivia and Elsie, ages 9 and 5 — and their cousin, Kenzie Mammoccio, 8.

By Sunday afternoon a makeshift memorial had sprung up at the crash site as community members dropped off flowers and teddy bears. A cross leaning against the pole Ritter's car hit bore each of the victims' names.

"My heart is broken, and I'm at a loss for words," wrote family friend Nicole Mallon, of Atco, in a Facebook post seeking donations to help pay for funeral expenses. "George, I know told you this a million times but you're an amazing father and gave your girls the world."

Kenzie's father, Brian Mammoccio Jr., told 6abc he hadn't even begun to fathom the loss.

"I never got to say goodbye," said Brian Mammoccio. "Cherish every moment you have with your children because you never know when that moment can be taken away. I only got eight years."

Friends online described Ritter as a single father and said he was driving the girls home from a birthday party they attended earlier in the day at the Westville Power Boat Association. The wreck occurred about halfway between there and Ritter's home.

The association did not respond to requests for comment but said he was a member in a post on its Facebook. A GoFundMe page it launched to raise funeral expenses had raised more than $13,000 by Sunday evening.

"They have touched the lives of so many and it's our turn to show our appreciation for George and the girls one last time," it read.

Westville Police Chief William Whinna said that the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In Turkey wildfire, 'Miracle' goats defy flames

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News