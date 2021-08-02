Father, three young girls on the way home from a birthday party killed in Gloucester County car crash

A 33-year-old father, his two young daughters and his niece died when in a car crash Saturday night while driving home from a toddler's birthday party in Gloucester County.

Police released few details about the wreck, except to confirm the deaths of four people whose car hit a utility pole along the 1000 block of Gateway Boulevard in Westville just after 9 p.m. They did not identify the victims.

But in an outpouring of grief Sunday on social media, friends and family members named the dead as George Ritter, of West Deptford, his daughters — Alivia and Elsie, ages 9 and 5 — and their cousin, Kenzie Mammoccio, 8.

By Sunday afternoon a makeshift memorial had sprung up at the crash site as community members dropped off flowers and teddy bears. A cross leaning against the pole Ritter's car hit bore each of the victims' names.

"My heart is broken, and I'm at a loss for words," wrote family friend Nicole Mallon, of Atco, in a Facebook post seeking donations to help pay for funeral expenses. "George, I know told you this a million times but you're an amazing father and gave your girls the world."

Kenzie's father, Brian Mammoccio Jr., told 6abc he hadn't even begun to fathom the loss.