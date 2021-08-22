Diane Allen was a moderate N.J. Republican. She sounds a bit different running for lieutenant governor.

"Right now I look at all these people with COVID who are coming across the border, and it scares me," Allen said on the New Jersey Globe Power Hour on Talk Radio 77 WABC. "They're put on buses. I suspect some of them are coming up to New Jersey — not a good idea. That the people who are pulled over from the border who are carrying illegal guns, or drugs, or whatever. So there's a lot of things going on that I didn't want to see go on, and that was the reason that I voted for Trump."

Democrats and Latino groups condemned her comments as racist, and Sen. Bob Menendez (D., N.J.) used them in a fundraising email, saying Allen "seeks to demonize Hispanics and stoke fear." Murphy, who has previously praised Allen's political career, called the comments "tinfoil-hat stuff."

Public health experts say there is no evidence undocumented immigrants are significantly driving the spread of the coronavirus.

In the same radio interview, Allen said she wants to look at the state's concealed-weapons laws, adding that when public shootings happen in states like Texas, "there's generally somebody there that has a gun that can take them out."