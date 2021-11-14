Damp Jersey Shore town ponders a fix for 'sunny day' floods

Longtime Mayor Bill Curtis said flooding has been part of living in Bay Head his entire life. But recent events have raised the alarm.

"It's about time we tried to do something, because it's getting worse," Curtis said. "We decided enough is enough."

A preliminary plan unveiled Tuesday at a town hall meeting suggested a mix of short and long-term steps the borough could take. One recommendation borrows a proposal from the state and federal plan, installing a flood gate on Scow Ditch, a narrow body of water that connects Barnegat Bay to the south with Twilight Lake to the north.

The town also is considering building an earthen berm around the edges of the lake to keep its waters from spilling over into neighborhoods during high tides or bad storms. The berm would be covered with plants and trees to form the kind of "living shoreline" that most environmentalists advocate.

Rick McGoey, a member of Bay Head's environmental commission who gave the presentation, said "nuisance flooding" occurs in town between 12 to 18 times a year; major flooding occurs 6 to 7 times a year. But those frequencies are sure to rise, he added.