Ciattarelli campaign denies fraud but says recount possible

Each of New Jersey’s 21 counties are conducting their own count of any mail-in and provisional ballots left to be counted. The state Board of Canvassers doesn’t meet until Dec. 2 to certify the results.

Ciattarelli is a former Assembly member who campaigned on a mix of traditional issues, like lowering the state's high property taxes, as well as against COVID-19 mandates.

Murphy became the first Democrat to win reelection as governor in 44 years. He focused principally on the progressive agenda he delivered in his first term, including higher taxes on the wealthy and a boosted minimum wage, among other programs.

On Monday, Murphy called on Ciattarelli to concede, saying the race was run fairly and transparently. He said every vote would be counted.

“But when it’s mathematically impossible to win, I think it’s dangerous. I think it’s bigger than winning or losing. It sort of gets to the question of what it is to be an American and respect for the institutions that we count on as a society, including democracy. This is what America is all about,” he said.

Under state law, there is no automatic recount and the party seeking one must file a suit in state Superior Court in each county a recount is requested.