Camden portraits put the old city in a new light

Fine art photographer Erik James Montgomery's latest project, 'Camden Is Bright Not Blight,' is getting lots of attention. Freshly installed on the facades of vacant buildings by the artist himself, the dynamic, dignified, black-and-white portraits of city residents and stakeholders are also raising questions.

"I get asked, 'Are all these people dead?'" said Montgomery. "That really makes me sad. Too often, people only see images like these if the person has passed away or is wanted by the police.

"But when people ask me that, it's also a teachable moment," he added. "I tell them, 'We're celebrating the living, rather than mourning the dead.'"

In a city that has lost so much, the portraits are welcome evidence that tired narratives about faded greatness can be transcended. The powerful images of Black, Latinx, Asian and white faces attest to the scrappy vitality of a community that refuses to give up. And the messages selected by the subjects of the portraits are proclamations.

Camden is resilient.

Camden is victorious.

Camden is unbreakable.