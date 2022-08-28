Camden County offering $1,000 pandemic relief payments to caregivers

Camden County on Tuesday announced that eligible caregivers can receive $1,000 in pandemic relief from more than $1 million in available funds.

To be eligible, caregivers need to be employed providing direct personal care to the elderly, children, or adults with disabilities, officials said. Furthermore, they need to either live in Camden County or provide care to a county resident, and have had their wages impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This pandemic has rocked every industry to its core, including the field of caregiving which is among the most thankless of jobs," County Commissioner Deputy Director Ed McDonnell said in a statement with the announcement. "Our hope is that these funds will provide some relief and support for those working these incredibly important and difficult jobs."

More details about eligibility can be found on the county's website.

Applications opened Tuesday.

Eligible caregivers can visit CamdenCountyCaregrant.com or call 856-389-6704 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The funding is part of $55 million the Camden County Board of Commissioners is making available to hard-hit parts of the community, including more than $25 million in rental assistance and grants for nonprofits and small businesses, officials said.