Bill would require in-person motor vehicle services for senior citizens, people with disabilities

All Motor Vehicle Commission locations in the state would be required to provide in-person services to senior citizens and people with disabilities under a new bill set for introduction this week.

Stater Sen. Tony Bucco (R-Morris), who said he plans to introduce the measure Thursday, said the requirement would end the “confusing, inconvenient policies that have plagued New Jersey motorists.”

After COVID-19 cases began to skyrocket in March 2020, the agency shuttered for months, creating a huge backlog. When locations reopened, people arrived in the middle of the night or slept outside the agency’s centers to snag appointments, while routine matters led to hours-long waits.

Lawmakers and residents have continued to voice frustration with the agency for COVID-related closures and delays. During budget hearings last week, MVC Administrator Sue Fulton said the attendance rate for the agency’s employees is about 65%.

Currently, drivers can complete simple transactions online, like renewing an expired license, but need to make an appointment for other transactions, like obtaining a license for a first-time driver.

Walk-in services are no longer available, requiring people to book an appointment in advance.

And certain agencies are designated as licensing or vehicle centers, which requires people to travel to a center that might be farther than their closest location.

“That can often mean driving a half hour or more out of their way, often passing other MVC facilities, for a routine transaction,” Bucco said in a statement. “It is unreasonable and unnecessary. People shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to get paperwork or register a car they purchased from a private seller.”