Bill would require in-person motor vehicle services for senior citizens, people with disabilities

Motor Vehicle Commission generic photo from NJ Monitor

"Confusing, inconvenient policies" have plagued the Motor Vehicle Commission, state Sen. Tony Bucco said.

 New Jersey Monitor

All Motor Vehicle Commission locations in the state would be required to provide in-person services to senior citizens and people with disabilities under a new bill set for introduction this week.

Stater Sen. Tony Bucco (R-Morris), who said he plans to introduce the measure Thursday, said the requirement would end the “confusing, inconvenient policies that have plagued New Jersey motorists.”

After COVID-19 cases began to skyrocket in March 2020, the agency shuttered for months, creating a huge backlog. When locations reopened, people arrived in the middle of the night or slept outside the agency’s centers to snag appointments, while routine matters led to hours-long waits.

Lawmakers and residents have continued to voice frustration with the agency for COVID-related closures and delays. During budget hearings last week, MVC Administrator Sue Fulton said the attendance rate for the agency’s employees is about 65%.

Currently, drivers can complete simple transactions online, like renewing an expired license, but need to make an appointment for other transactions, like obtaining a license for a first-time driver.

Walk-in services are no longer available, requiring people to book an appointment in advance.

And certain agencies are designated as licensing or vehicle centers, which requires people to travel to a center that might be farther than their closest location.

“That can often mean driving a half hour or more out of their way, often passing other MVC facilities, for a routine transaction,” Bucco said in a statement. “It is unreasonable and unnecessary. People shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to get paperwork or register a car they purchased from a private seller.”

