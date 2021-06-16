Bill to allow online foreclosure sales held for equity, newspaper concerns

"I am not in support of this simply because New Jersey is the number one state in the country (for) foreclosures," said Vice Chair Britnee Timberlake, D-Essex, Passaic.

She said Black and brown communities are most affected by foreclosures, which strip wealth from disadvantaged families.

"Literally our communities are bleeding wealth," Timberlake said. "This bill is going to streamline the process even more ... it is going to make it easier for people even out of state to now come in and bid for properties for pennies on the dollar."

Timberlake wants the bill amended to protect poorer communities, and suggested there should be an opportunity for family members to recapture family wealth by buying the properties instead of strangers.

Newspaper publishers stressed that more papers will go out of business if their income from ads for sheriff's sales and other court-ordered sales is greatly diminished.

"New Jersey will become a news desert," Richard Vezza, who recently retired as the editor and publisher of The Star-Ledger, said in his testimony.

Vezza said foreclosure ads constitute about half of all advertising revenue at a newspaper. They are paid for by banks, not taxpayers, he said.