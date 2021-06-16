Bill to allow online foreclosure sales held for equity, newspaper concerns

A bill to allow online sheriff's foreclosure sales, and to cut the number of newspaper ads required to complete sales, was held from a committee vote Wednesday for possible amendments to protect disadvantaged communities and newspapers.
The bill's sponsor, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said Wednesday he will look at all options for amending the bill. The committee decided to delay a vote after several people testified against the bill and committee members expressed reservations.
"We have heard many concerns and may come back with a different form of the bill," Mazzeo said in a phone interview after the hearing in the Assembly Committee on Community Development and Affairs.
"Leadership and (Committee Chair Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, D-Bergen, Passaic, called me during the hearing) and said 'Let's talk it over,'" Mazzeo said.
Had it passed out of committee Wednesday, it was expected to be voted on in the full Assembly next week. A Senate version sponsored by State Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, and Sen. Ronald Rice, D-Essex, has passed the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee.
Under current law, sheriff's sales must be advertised in two newspapers in the county where the property is located at least once a week for four weeks, while A-5697 proposes allowing one ad online and another in one newspaper. The size and scope of the ads required would also be smaller than required now.
"I am not in support of this simply because New Jersey is the number one state in the country (for) foreclosures," said Vice Chair Britnee Timberlake, D-Essex, Passaic.
She said Black and brown communities are most affected by foreclosures, which strip wealth from disadvantaged families.
"Literally our communities are bleeding wealth," Timberlake said. "This bill is going to streamline the process even more ... it is going to make it easier for people even out of state to now come in and bid for properties for pennies on the dollar."
Timberlake wants the bill amended to protect poorer communities, and suggested there should be an opportunity for family members to recapture family wealth by buying the properties instead of strangers.
Newspaper publishers stressed that more papers will go out of business if their income from ads for sheriff's sales and other court-ordered sales is greatly diminished.
"New Jersey will become a news desert," Richard Vezza, who recently retired as the editor and publisher of The Star-Ledger, said in his testimony.
Vezza said foreclosure ads constitute about half of all advertising revenue at a newspaper. They are paid for by banks, not taxpayers, he said.
Representing the New Jersey Press Association, Vezza said three daily newspapers and 75 weeklies in New Jersey have closed since 2004, and more will close if the bill becomes law as written.
Vezza proposed an amendment to continue the current practice of printing ads about foreclosures once a week for two weeks in two newspapers.
"What the Sheriff Association of New Jersey is simply looking for is the ability to have sales online should they so choose," said Morris County Sheriff Officer Michael Turkot.
Turkot said he was not there to talk about the advertising component.
All New Jersey foreclosure notices have been online for years at NJpublicnotices.com, Vezza said, a site run by the New Jersey Press Association.
David Nahan is the owner and operator of small weekly newspapers in Cape May and Atlantic counties, including the Ocean City Sentinel.
"This legislation hurts us unnecessarily," Nahan said. "It's just another body blow coming after the pandemic."
Small papers such as his provide most of the news to little communities, he said.
"Every dollar helps us keep people in jobs, print extra pages," Nahan said. "Especially in small communities, the local residents should have the ability to find out about foreclosures the way they have for years."
"Those notices are the final action taken before government forcibly takes someone’s property," said Brett Ainsworth, publisher of The Retrospect in Haddonfield. "It's the finance guys that go to online auction sites. Their interests are not the same as the communities in which these homes are."
Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro, D-Hudson, said newspapers spread the word in disadvantaged communities, as some people read it and then talk with neighbors about what they have read.
Word of mouth takes over from there, she said.
"Not everyone goes online," Chaparro said. "It's important we keep special advertising in the newspaper for the people."
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.