Gov. Phil Murphy’s “baby bonds” proposal, which would give $1,000 to every child born in New Jersey to low- and middle- income families, is being met with everything from hesitancy to name calling.
State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, called Murphy’s plan “lunacy.”
“The governor is going to saddle today’s babies with billions in new debt that they’ll still be paying off as they approach middle age,” Testa said. “Is paying thousands or tens of thousands in higher taxes over a lifetime to get a $1,000 bond really worth it?”
The proposed program is estimated to cost $72 million to $80 million a year, and would come at the same time the state moves to borrow $4 billion and raise $1.25 billion a year in new taxes.
The state’s revenues have been reduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused economic devastation due to business closings and slowdowns.
The state has said it will pay $450 million a year in debt service on the $4 billion in new borrowing.
Seton Hall University political science professor Matthew Hale thinks a baby bonds program could be a good idea, helping children born to poor families get a better start in life. But Murphy has provided too little information on his proposal to know whether it’s a good one or not, Hale said.
“You could have a baby bonds initiative that’s a total disaster, or one that makes a real difference,” Hale said Tuesday. “It all depends on how it’s structured and who benefits.”
The bonds will build “a better future for every child born in the wake of the pandemic,” Murphy said at his revised 2021 budget address last week in Piscataway. “This is a place where New Jersey will lead ... the first statewide program anywhere of its kind.”
A family of four with an income up to $131,000 would qualify, Murphy has said. It would cover about three-quarters of children born in the state, who could use the funds at age 18 for education, for a down payment on a home or starting a business.
“In what world do you take a cash advance from your credit card to put money in your savings account?” asked Testa, a member of the Senate Budget & Appropriations Committee. “You would think a former Goldman Sachs guy like Gov. Murphy would have better financial sense than that.”
Hale said U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., has a federal plan that would give all children born in the United States $1,000 at birth, and those born to the poorest families $2,000 a year every year to age 18. That’s about $46,000 at age 18 for the poorest children, he estimated.
The Murphy plan, at least as so far described, would give just $1,000 per child once.
“So if you get a conservative interest rate, it will be $1,600 when the child turns 18,” Hale said. “That doesn’t buy half a course at a private university. I don’t think that gets at doing serious income redistribution.”
Booker last week tweeted his support for Murphy’s plan as a “big step forward for NJ to help close the wealth gap” while continuing to fight for his federal baby bonds.
Hale said he would prefer a baby bonds program to focus on the approximately 7,200 children per year who are born to parents at the poverty level, not the 72,000 born to people making up to five times the poverty level.
That would be about one-tenth the number of recipients, and the amounts could be increased per child, he said.
Economist and consultant Richard Perniciaro, who has prepared reports on how the pandemic has affected the economies of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, said he doesn’t think it makes sense to add an entitlement program in current circumstances.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea. What’s happening is in a way they are using the pandemic to further political agendas, as an excuse rather than real remedies,” Perniciaro said. “Baby bonds are fine, but ... there are much more pressing issues right now with unemployment and programs to help people retrain — some of the things that are necessary right now.”
Borrowing so much money to pay for programs has a negative effect over the long-term, Perniciaro said.
Murphy seems to think he has to give something to voters, Perniciaro said, as he also proposes tax hikes and historic levels of state borrowing.
“A lot of it is the governor looking for ways to say things are not that bad. There has been so much press about how the pandemic is hurting poor people more than the rich,” Perniciaro said. “Politically it’s something he feels he has to do. At a different time, baby bonds may be a great idea — maybe. It depends on how we pay for them and what people do with the bonds when they come due.”
Whatever benefit recipients get from the plan will be more than offset by the extra taxes they’ll pay over their lifetimes to repay billions of new debt, Testa said.
Testa said it is likely to take up to 35 years to pay back the $4 billion Murphy plans to borrow, comparing it to the Whitman “pension bond.” Of the $2.8 billion Gov. Christine Todd Whitman borrowed in 1997, New Jersey still owes $2 billion in principal, with current payments costing state taxpayers more than $450 million annually, Testa said. With interest, the total cost of repaying the initial pension bond debt will be more than $10 billion, Testa said.
