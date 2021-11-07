After drinking water crisis, Newark is winning war on lead

The city also created a program that trained about 75 unemployed and underemployed residents to work on the line replacement crews, Adeem said.

Looking back, Baraka described the confrontation with the National Resources Defense Council as "tough, tense, with no love lost," but he admitted learning some lessons.

"We were so busy trying to fight the NRDC, we were having conversations with them and not with the residents," he said. "We thought they were wrong and wanted to oversee the city, and we already had oversight. So we were trying to fight that as opposed to being on the offensive and saying, 'We have this problem, let's go out and fix this.'"

For some, praise for the Newark's accomplishment needs to be taken in context. Yvette Jordan, a teacher and chairperson of the Newark Education Workers Caucus, which joined the lawsuit brought by the resources council, said it was no coincidence that many of the city's actions came at a time when Baraka was seeking reelection and Newark was in the running to become home to Amazon's second headquarters.

"This showed us that the community must rise up and say something," said Jordan, whose own home showed high levels of lead in its drinking water at one point.

"Without the community screaming and yelling and saying, 'We need this,' nothing is going to happen. The state and federal government also have to say, 'We're going to do this' and have the political will to do it. Without that political will, without the stars aligning, I don't think you would see Newark as this national model."